Mitski has announced a headline UK and European tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will tour in support of her latest album in April and May next year.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on 20 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will begin with two headline shows at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 27-28 April.

She’ll then head to Manchester, Dublin and Wolverhampton, with three nights planned at London’s Eventim Apollo on 8-10 May.

The tour will then stop off in Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt and Zurich across May.

It’ll be in support of her recently released LP, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Her seventh studio album was released in September and features singles “Bug Like an Angel”, “Star” and “Heaven” and received acclaim from critics.

She also recently announced the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off on 26 January in Miami Beach and will head to Toronto, Boston, New York, Brooklyn and Chicago.

Mitski will be supported by Julia Jacklin, Tamino, Sunny War and Sarah Kinsley across the North American leg and Richard Dawson, Miya Folick, and Iceage in the UK and Europe.

Tickets for the US and Canada dates are now on sale, and you can find out how to get them for the European shows below.

How to get tickets

A presale is now taking place for fans signed up to the Mitski email and text lists. To sign up and receive a code head to mitski.com/tour.

For the full tour schedule and European ticket links, see below.