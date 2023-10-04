Mitski announces 2024 North American tour dates and ticket details.

Mitski has announced a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will bring her latest tour to venues across the US and Canada in early 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 6 October via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on 26 January in Miami Beach and will head to Toronto, Boston, New York, Brooklyn and Chicago.

She’ll also perform a date in Mexico City on 4 April and finish up with two nights in Nashville on 10-11 April.

Mitski will be supported by Julia Jacklin, Tamino, Sunny War and Sarah Kinsley across various dates of the run.

It’ll be in support of her recently released LP, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Her seventh studio album was released in September and features singles “Bug Like an Angel”, “Star” and “Heaven” and received acclaim from critics.

The singer will embark on the UK and European leg of the tour in October, with dates planned for Edinburgh, Manchester, London, Utrecht, Berlin and Paris.

You can check out the full tour schedule and Mitski tickets info, including presale details below.

How to get Mitski tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 6 October via Ticketmaster.

The first presales take place from 10am local time on 4 October. This is an artist presale, which can be accessed via Mitski’s official website here.

The second is a Spotify presale, which will be available to her listeners on the streaming platform and you’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale.

You can check out the full tour schedule below