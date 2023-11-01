Prime Video has dropped the joyous trailer for their latest reality series, Rainbow Rishta, whichs follows six LGBTQ+ couples across India.

The upcoming series – created by Vice Studios and directed by Jaydeep Sarkar – comes hot on the heels of a major defeat for LGBTQ+ rights in India after the Supreme Court declined to legalise same-sex marriage in mid-October despite a lengthy campaign by LGBTQ+ activist groups.

Reflecting on the importance of Rainbow Rishta, Vice Studios representative Samira Kanwar said in a statement: “Not only is the show about love, but also empathy and celebration.

“The series follows the real lives of individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community who are looking for or dealing with the various aspects that surround love – which any human on the planet can relate to.”

The main cast of the show includes well-known names such as transgender activist Trineta Haldar; drag performer Lush Monsoon (aka human rights lawyer Aishwarya Ayushmaan); and queer youth NGO founder Sadam Hanjabam.

The remaining cast includes Daniella Mendonca; Aneez Saikia and Sanam Choudhary; Soham Sengupta and Suresh Ramdas.

The two-minute trailer kicks off with Haldar getting ready for a night out. “As a trans woman, I deserve having love where it feels equal,” she tells the camera.

We then switch to Lush Monsoon dressing up in their fabulous drag attire. “The world used to see me as a boy, so I had to play that role even for my parents,” they say.

The series offers a personal, poignant and heartwarming insight into both the struggles and triumphs facing LGBTQ+ people in India today.

“Rainbow Rishta takes an empathetic and unfiltered look at the lives, aspirations, and desires of the people from the LGBTQIA+ community, “Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and South East Asia, Prime Video added.

“We believe that a positive portrayal where you see love blossoming, friendships being formed, and families being supportive helps people from the community feel more included… we are certain that the show’s deep emotional core and sensitive stories will strike a chord with every viewer.”

The reality show ultimately follows each person’s dream to marry the person they love “freely” and without “ridicule” in this vibrant celebration of queer Indian joy.

Rainbow Rishta arrives on Prime Video on 7 November, 2023.