Mariah Carey has the best reaction to Ariana Grande’s ‘Butterfly’ t-shirt

Ariana Grande has paid homage to fellow pop icon Mariah Carey with her t-shirt choice.

The singer stepped out wearing a tee featuring the cover of Carey’s 1997 album, Butterfly.

She paired the oversized Mariah tee with knee-high boots and a coat – and it got an instantly iconic response from the “Honey” singer.

Carey retweeted the picture from a fan account and captioned her post: “she ate.”

Fans loved the interaction, with one replying: “THIS IS SENDING ME.”

Others said that “she devoured” and said Mariah is “so mother for this”.

Another said: “she has taste too since she picked butterfly.”

Fans of Mariah can get their hands on a similar t-shirt to the one worn by Grande this week.

There’s a Butterfly tee on the singer’s official merch store, and its available in sizes up to 2XL, so you can go oversized like Ariana.

There’s also similar designs on the likes of Etsy, with the album cover embellished on the t-shirt alongside the singer’s logo.

Fans can get their hands on a similar t-shirt to the one worn by Ariana Grande. (mariahcarey.com)

It follows up the news that the pair would release a remix of Grande’s “yes, and?” on 8 February.

“I cannot believe the words i am typing…”, Grande announced in an Instagram post. “Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!”

She continued: “There truly are no words that suffice. thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!”

Carey responded in the comments, writing: “Darling angel, I am so effing excited to be joining you on the yes, and? remix!! This is such a magical moment!! Love you MC.”

Fans reacted to the news, with one follower commenting: “and one million gays collapsed”.

“literally crying on the floor”, said a different fan. “this needs to be hung in the Louvre”, another echoed.