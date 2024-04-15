Mariah Carey has opened her Las Vegas residency – and this is the setlist for the show.

The icon kicked off her show, The Celebration of Mimi at Dolby Live at Park MGM at the weekend (12 April), performing some of her biggest hits.

Originally announced as an eight-date residency, a second leg of shows has been confirmed following high demand for tickets.

Fans can now see the singer’s Las Vegas residency across April and between 26 July and 10 August.

After opening the show, it gives fans an idea of what to expect, from the outfits to the setlist.

Some highlights included “Butterfly”, which she performed for the first time live since 2006, and fan favourite track “Circles”, which was played live for the first time ever.

The setlist also featured classic Mariah tracks from “Hero” to “Fantasy” and “Heartbreaker” to “We Belong Together”.

Mariah Carey At Las Vegas Residency 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FNBGcpA30W — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) April 14, 2024

While some of her looks include an incredible gold gown, a sparkling silver floor-length dress and a feathered pink robe that’s fit for a diva.

.@MariahCarey looked stunning in all of our looks for her Celebration of Mimi Las Vegas Residency. The singer added more shows for this summer from July-August at Dolby Live at MGM Park. ✨ pic.twitter.com/cCPq9G4E3W — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) April 13, 2024

Below you can check out the setlist in full, ticket details and the schedule for Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas residency.

What’s the setlist for Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas residency?

The show is divided into four acts, which cover her albums including the self-titled debut, Daydream and Emotions. Plus there’s ‘The Butterfly Medley’ featuring some of her biggest hits and fan favourites and ‘The Celebration of Mimi’, which focuses on her iconic album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

Act 1: Debut / Emotions / Music Box

Mariah Carey Intro (With elements from “Alone in Love,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Vanishing” and “Love Takes Time”)

Vision of Love

Emotions

Make It Happen

Can’t Let Go

I’ll Be There (with Trey Lorenz)

Dreamlover

Hero

Without You

Act 2: Daydream

Fantasy

Always Be My Baby

Looking In

Act 3: The Butterfly Medley

Butterfly

Babydoll

Breakdown

Close My Eyes

The Roof (Back in Time)

My All

Honey / Heartbreaker

Act 4: The Celebration of Mimi

I Wish You Knew

It’s Like That

Say Somethin’

Your Girl

Shake It Off

Circles

Don’t Forget About Us

We Belong Together

Encore:

Fly Like a Bird

Can you still get Mariah Carey tickets?

Mariah Carey has extended her Las Vegas residency due to demand. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Yes, there’s limited availability for her shows in April via Ticketmaster.

While the newly announced dates (July-August) go on sale from 10am local time on 15 April and you can get them from Ticketmaster.

Plus a number of presales are taking place across the week, including a Citi cardmember presale.

Tickets range between $70-$630 plus fees.

After opening the show on 12-13 April, the singer announced a second leg of the residency due to demand. The first leg finishes up in late April, and she’ll resume the residency across July and August.