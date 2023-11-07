Pet Shop Boys have announced a headline UK tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary duo will perform their greatest hits at a string of arena shows next June.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 10 November via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that the group will play shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

They’ll then head to Manchester’s new venue Co-op Live and finish up at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 11 June.

Fans can expect to hear some classic Pet Shop Boys hits during the set, from “West End Girls” to “You Were Always on My Mind” and “Go West” to “It’s a Sin”.

The group recently hit the headlines after they accused Drake of lifting lyrics from their 1986 hit “West End Girls” without permission.

The Canadian rapper dropped his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, in October and one of the tracks, titled “All the Parties” was flagged by Pet Shop Boys.

In a post on X (Twitter) the duo wrote: “Surprising to hear Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.”

Drake and his record labels OVO Sound and Republic Records have not publicly responded to the Pet Shop Boys’ post.

As well as their tour it’s also been confirmed the group will headline Isle of Wight Festival alongside The Prodigy and Green Day.

You can find out everything you need to know about Pet Shop Boys’ upcoming tour including ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 10 November via Ticketmaster.

A number of venue presales are taking place across the week. To access the ticket presale, sign up to your preferred venue’s mailing list on their website. You’ll be emailed details on how to access tickets early.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.