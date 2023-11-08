Billie Eilish confirms she’s releasing her third perfume very soon

Billie Eilish is releasing her new perfume ‘Eilish No. 3’ this month – and this is everything you need to know.

The singer confirmed that the new red-bottled perfume – and third release overall – will arrive in November.

The new Billie Eilish perfume will be available from Ulta in the US and Harrods in the UK.

In September she confirmed the perfume’s release date month of November, but fans are still anticipating the official date.

Eilish No. 3, the new limited edition fragrance from Billie Eilish, is coming this November. pic.twitter.com/zeJeHBEc4J — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 28, 2023

According the X (Twitter) account, @concertleaks, the latest fragrance from the singer will feature notes of “pink peppercorn, fresh fir needle, and velvety amber”.

Similar to previous releases it’ll come in a bust-shaped bottle, but this time in a sleek red colour.

“I wanted them to feel like they’re from the same family, but very different in themselves,” Eilish told W Magazine about her past two perfume drops. “I wanted them to feel not similar at all, while also feeling familiar, in a way.

“‘Eilish’ was very cozy and very sitting-by-the-fireplace,” she added. “It’s warm, and it’s amber-looking – this dark, soft, warm light. I wanted ‘Eilish No. 2’ to be the opposite of that: cold and dark, but also make you feel very soft and tender, while also being sultry and sexy. I wanted it to be spicier and more gender-neutral, too.”

The first release, back in 2021, sold-out instantly after it was released online on her official website.

The gold-bottled perfume has notes of sugared petals, creamy vanilla, and warm musks, while the second release came in a black bottle.

The ‘Eilish No. 2’ features notes of of apple blossom, wild wet poppy flowers, and palo santo.

“It was like a dream, I’ve done a lot of amazing things and gotten to experience so many incredible things.

“This journey was probably my favourite of everything,” Eilish said at the time.

To shop all of Billie Eilish’s perfume releases head to ulta.com if you’re in the US and harrods.com if you’re in the UK.