K-pop group IVE have announced details of a 2023 and 2024 world tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The girl group will take the Show What I Have world tour to arena venues across the globe.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 17 November via ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketmaster.com.

The news of extra dates comes just a month after they kicked off the tour in October with two shows in Seoul, South Korea.

The group will kick off the Asia leg of their newly announced tour in November 2023, with two shows in Yokohama, Japan.

They’ll then head to venues across early 2024 in the likes of Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and more.

The US leg of the Show What I Have tour begins in mid-March with dates planned in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Newark.

While the European leg of their tour starts in June 2024 with stops in London, Berlin, Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam.

The tour is set to finish up with dates in Brazil, Mexico and Chile in late June and early July, and two headline shows in Australia.

The announcement comes just a month after IVE released their first mini-album, I’VE MINE. The record was led by the single “Baddie”, and also features “Either Way” and “Off The Record”.

You can find out everything we know about IVE tickets so far below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 10am on 17 November via Ticketmaster.

If you’re an O2 or Virgin Media customer then you can access the priority sale at 10am on 15 November via priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

In the US they go on general sale at 10am local time on 17 November via Ticketmaster. You can check your local listing for presale details.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.