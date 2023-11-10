Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has issued some strong words to haters ahead of trans trailblazer Yasmin Finney joining the beloved British sci-fi series.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to the franchise as part of the 60th anniversary episodes airing later this month, reprising their roles as the 10th Doctor and sidekick Donna Noble for the first time since 2010.

Much to the delight of Heartstopper fans, Finney has been cast as Rose Noble, Donna’s daughter – and we’ll see the first glimpse of her as Rose on 23 November.

You may like to watch

Finney’s character will be trans – and she’s previously described her fictitious family as “great” and “supportive”. The Hearstopper star is making history as the first Black trans woman to be cast in the long-running show’s history.

Now, Davies has shared his pride in Finney’s casting – along with a few words of warning for those who are less than thrilled about a trans character’s inclusion in the series.

“It’s something I and a lot of other writers are keen to do – to be progressive, to reflect more of society”, the It’s a Sin creator told media outlets.

“It’s funny, in casting Yasmin there was this 15-year-old mixed-race [trans girl] – there are very few people who fit the casting and it’s like she came down from heaven and there she was,” Davies added, revealing that she was cast before Heartstopper aired.

But, Davies added, there are unfortunately some who are “full of absolute hate, and venom, and destruction and violence who would like to see that sort of thing wiped off the screen entirely”.

To those people, he said: “Shame on you and good luck to you in your lonely lives.”

The 14th series of the beloved British sci-fi show will premier on Christmas Day, and is set to be the queerest yet.

Rwandan-Scottish actor and Sex Education icon Ncuti Gatwa will take the helm as the 15th incarnation of the Time Lord, with Jonathan Groff, Pete MacHale and Drag Race alumn Jinkx Monsoon guest starring.

In July, 20-year-old Finney told PinkNews that she felt she was “put on this earth to make a change”.

“I’m still gagged that I’m a person that gets to be the first positive representation [of trans people] in the UK media,” the Heartstopper favourite said.

“The way that I get through it all is just knowing that there’s a deeper meaning and I was put on this earth to make a change.

“I’m hoping that everything I do with the representation that I’m giving people, they can see themselves represented, and they can see a positive side being a queer person.”