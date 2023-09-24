The official trailer for Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary special episodes has dropped, and fans are hyped – to say the least.

The beloved British BBC sci-fi series will return to our TV screens in November for three hotly-anticipated 60th anniversary special episodes, which will see David Tennant return as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as reprise her role as Donna Noble.

Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then air over the festive period before a new season begins in 2024. The specials, and the upcoming series, are tipped to be the queerest Doctor Who offerings yet.

“Destiny isn’t done with them just yet … The Doctor and Donna return for three special episodes,” the caption for the trailer reads.

The brand new trailer gives Whovians a first glimpse of Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker, a villain who was last seen way back in 1966, as well as the return of military organisation UNIT and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

For a few seconds at the end of the trailer, fans are also given a brief look at Gatwa as the new Doctor.

Showrunner and LGBTQ+ TV trailblazer Russell T Davies, who has taken back the mantle from Chris Chibnall, said in a BBC press release announcing the trailer: “This is just the start, as the fever starts to burn.

“We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!”

The much anticipated new series will feature a raft of characters played by LGBTQ+ actors, including Heartstopper star and trans trailblazer Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, the daughter of Tate’s Donna.

Finney will not be the only trans representation though, as actors Pete MacHale and Mary Malone will also appear in the series.

Drag icon Jinkx Monsoon will show up as an ultra camp – but totally terrifying – new villain who has been dubbed “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet”.

Looking‘s Jonathan Groff is also set to star in the upcoming series, and lesbian national treasure Miriam Margolyes will play the villainous Meep in the specials.

At the trailer’s release fans, of course, lost their minds – in all caps.

“THE HYPE IS REAL,” one wrote, while another posted simply: “THIS IS CINEMA !”

A third, very happy fan, said: “THE WORLD IS HEALING”

This is the first time in YEARS I’ve seen the fandom so united in love for something. Even my housemate who doesn’t like Doctor Who said it looked awesome 😭



This really was one of the best trailers for this show EVER.



The second RTD era begins now 🔥



pic.twitter.com/9OZzAiGigk — Bad Wolf Archives (@BadWolfArchives) September 23, 2023

Back after 57 years. I love this show. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ATkg0jlb2a — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) September 23, 2023

Alright so we're all on the same page that this is the best Doctor Who has ever looked right? Holy shit https://t.co/yRDWSRS8aZ — Kevin (@scribblesscript) September 23, 2023

Fans were naturally hyped to see Tennant – an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally – back as the the fandom’s favourite Doctor.

One passionate Doctor Who fan wrote: “Whenever David Tennant returns as The Doctor, the storylines always amaze me. Whenever he returns, his character, his passion for the role, his love for the show just shows that he is THE Doctor”

“Calling it now – this is gonna be the best performance David Tennant has EVER given as the Doctor,” another Whovian posted.

“David Tennant started yelling ‘WHYDOESITHAVETOBEME’ and pounding on walls and I’m not joking when I say it got me more hyped for Doctor Who than anything I’ve seen in like six years,” a third wrote. “The Doctor feels things again! The Doctor is intellectually challenged again! TV is back!”

I can't get enough of this scene of Donna saying "then we go and kick it's ARSE!" #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/AEgWSSa0hu — Owen 🌈 (@WhovianLife) September 23, 2023

it wouldnt be a doctor who anniversary without kate stewart getting her collarbones out with her hands on her hips pic.twitter.com/aEFhNzU1ec — wolfe ☾ wolph era (@katesunit) September 23, 2023

Me when I still have to wait 2 months for new Doctor Who: pic.twitter.com/VE5BWQ2sB3 — The Mind Probe (@TheMindProbe2) September 23, 2023

a doctor who trailer coming out on bi visibility day… likely thing for them to do since these are the promotional posters.. pic.twitter.com/E1d7YGs1OZ — matsu (@lNCITECHAOS) September 23, 2023

Me grabbing onto RTD’s leg and staring at him until he releases another trailer:#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/u54yrsigeQ — CrypticWhovian ❤ ❤ ➕🟦 (@crypticWhovian) September 24, 2023

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in November.