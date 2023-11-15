Will Smith denies claims he had sex with actor Duane Martin

Representatives for Will Smith have denied that the Men In Black star had gay sex with fellow actor Duane Martin, calling the claims “unequivocally false”.

Earlier this week (13 November), a former assistant of Will Smith, Brother Bilaal, claimed in an interview with blogger Tasha K that he once walked in on Smith and his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Martin having sex.

Bilaal said that he had been asked to find Smith while they were at work.

“I’m running all over the studio. He’s not in his dressing room. I go to the cafeteria… But I see his car there. I’m like where is this guy at?,” he explained.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will.

“There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Smith’s representatives have now shared a statement with TMZ to deny Bilaal’s claims.

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” the representative stated.

According to TMZ, Smith is considering legal action over the comments. Duane Martin has yet to respond to Bilaal’s claim.

The relationship between Will Smith and his wife, Emmy Award-winning talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith, has been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

In October, Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Smith had been separated since 2016, despite him referring to her as wife during his infamous confrontation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

While promoting her recent memoir Worthy during an NBC News special, Pinkett Smith was forced to deny rumours surrounding the couple’s sexuality, and also refute claims that the pair are swingers.

Smith had previously revealed that the couple had been in a polyamorous relationship, telling GQ: “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way… and marriage for us can’t be a prison.

“And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Responding to the rumours that the pair had engaged in swinging, Pinkett Smith explained: “I definitely can understand why there would be misunderstandings, but none of it’s true.”