Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Will Smith gay swinger speculation

Actor and Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith has has addressed rumours around her relationship with Will Smith, including speculation that one of the couple is gay.

In a prime-time NBC News special on Firday (13 October), Pinkett Smith tackled the rumours surrounding their relationship during a conversation about her upcoming memoir, Worthy.

The Girls Trip star shut down the speculation around the couple’s sexuality, saying: “I would say that none of that’s true.”

Pinkett Smit also discussed the rumours that the couple are swingers, after Will Smith revealed in 2021 that he and Pinkett Smith were in an ethically non-monogamous relationship at one point in their marriage – an umbrella term that includes (but doesn’t necessarily involve) swinging.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” the Men in Black star said in an interview with GQ. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody.

“But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Since Smith’s disclosure, fans have speculated on the specific nature of their polyamorous arrangement, and whether the couple are still in one.

But Pinkett Smith resoundingly shut down this area of speculation in the NBC special. Addressing both the rumour of swinging and the rumour that one or both of the couple are gay, she told host Hoda Kotb: “I definitely can understand why there would be misunderstandings, but none of it’s true.”

The Red Table Talk host also revealed that she and Smith have actually not been together for some time, and have been legally separated for seven years.

Pinkett Smith shared with Kotb that she was surprised that Smith had referred to her as his wife during the infamous incident where he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, famously telling him to keep his “wife’s f**king name out” of his mouth.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there.

“We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she told Kotb.

Pinkett Smith added that at the time, she was very confused, saying: “I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Despite not being together anymore, she shared that the pair would not be getting divorced.

“We don’t want to because we love our family and we love each other” Pinkett Smith explained. “You know, it’s more of a life partnership. Now, 10 years from now? Who knows.”

She added that the pair are currently focused on “deep healing” rather than letting each other know if they’re in other relationships.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy will be released on Tuesday 17 October.