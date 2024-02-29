Meek Mill has vehemently hit back at speculation that he was mentioned in a lawsuit filed against rapper P Diddy by Diddy’s former music producer.

Music producer Rodney Jones (Lil Rod) accused rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to sleep with sex workers in the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday (26 February), in New York federal court.

In the lawsuit, Jones claimed that Combs “forcibly touched and attempted and/or threatened to touch [Jones’] intimate areas and/or touched [Jones] with his own intimate body parts”, according to court documents seen by USA Today.

The 73-page lawsuit also claims that P Diddy “engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (footnote), [and others]”.

The footnote to the claim reads that the unnamed rapper is “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.”

Meek Mill, who dated Nicki Minaj from 2014 to 2016, has since taken to X (formerly Twitter) to refute the P Diddy claims in a rant aimed at rapper DJ Akademiks, the latter of whom reportedly prompted Mill to respond to the lawsuit via and Instagram livestream.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy,” Mill wrote. “No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped.”

DJ Akademiks has since fired back at Mill and claimed that he has used the “gay rumours” as a way to promote the release of a recent song.

“A producer called [Meek Mill] and [P] Diddy gay. He mad at everybody and addressing everything but that. n***a said i made it up,” Ak replied to another post.

DJ Akademiks then wrote: “The day a n***a use a Gay rumor and beefing with a blogger to promote a song is when I realized this game is too crazy for me. Imma Pray for Meek.. he gotta be back on them percs”.

Separately to this lawsuit, R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura settled a legal case in November 2023, one day after she accused Combs of rape and sex trafficking.

Two other women, Liza Gardner and Joi Dickerson-Neal, then alleged that he sexually assaulted them. A third allegation, filed in December, stemmed from a woman who claimed she was raped and sex trafficked by Combs in 2003. At the time, she was 17 and Combs was 34.

All three cases are still pending.

