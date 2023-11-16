Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that husband, film star Will Smith, is set on filing legal action, following claims that he had sex with his best friend and fellow actor Duane Martin.

The Aladdin star is reportedly planning to sue after a man claiming to be his former assistant, Brother Bilaal, made the claim in a viral TikTok clip.

You may like to watch

Smith has since said the rumours are “unequivocally false” and the story is “completely fabricated.”

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Jada, who played Fish Mooney in Batman TV series Gotham, branded the entire situation ridiculous nonsense.

“We’re gonna take legal action because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories,” she said. “So, that’s actionable. We’re gonna roll with that.”

The tension between Brother Bilaal and Smith was related to a “money shakedown”, Jada alleged.

“It’s based around this person’s idea that they, in some way, were doing business around Will’s book and that they spent money, or what have you, and that they needed to be compensated.

“He already tried to do this money shakedown,” Jada went on to claim. “Will was willing to give him a certain amount and he didn’t take it. This whole situation is based on that.

“Like I told you, we’re about to take legal action.”

During the controversial interview, Bilaal alleged that he had “opened the door” to Martin’s dressing room to see Smith having sex with Scream 2‘s Martin.

According to Jada, her husband has taken the situation surprisingly well, saying that he is “always gonna find the funny [side of things].”

She added: “You have to because it’s absolutely ridiculous. You’ve just got to laugh about it. “He was like: ‘Do you believe this s**t?’ We just laughed about it.”

The pair’s relationship has been in the spotlight for some time following allegations they have been separated since at least 2016.

She claimed that her husband’s notorious slapping of Chris Rock at last year’s Oscar ceremony was the first time she had heard him refer to her as his wife.

Martin, who was married to Harley Quinn star Tisha Campbell from 1996 until 2020, has made no public comment on the matter.