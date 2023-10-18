Jada Pinkett Smith confirms she had sexual experiences with women before deciding: ‘I love men’

Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed that she had sexual experiences with women in her early Hollywood years before realising that she “loves men.”

As part of her new memoir Worthy, the actress addressed years-long rumours that she is attracted to women, insisting that, despite a brief experimental period, she is heterosexual.

In an excerpt from the memoir seen by TooFab, Pinkett Smith wrote: “Now, there have always been rumors that I’m gay – that I like women.

“Maybe that had something to do with the clubs where I hung out, like the Catch, one of the leading LGBTQ+ spots in L.A. at this time that had nights for getting up and doing lip-synchs, and where I myself, on several occasions, got up onstage and lip-synched to all kind of songs. I killed Madonna‘s ‘Vogue’ there one night.”

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed rumours that she likes women. (Getty)

She continues: “The truth is that during those early years of exploration in Hollywood, I had a few sexual experiences with women, only to realize that when it comes to sex, I love men.

“Still, I cherish the beauty of women inside and out. And I have never stopped being infatuated and in awe of women of all ages, sizes, and colors.

“My belief is – women are the most amazing creatures on the planet, and I hold reverence for women through my friendships.”

The Girls Trip star was sure to add that she believes “every woman should have the right and the freedom to explore and embrace her sexuality unapologetically by her own definition.”

This is not the only time that Smith has addressed speculation that either she or her husband Will Smith might be gay.

In an NBC News special that aired on Friday, 13 October, Pinkett Smith told host Hoda Kotb: “I would say that none of that is true. I definitely can understand why there would be misunderstandings, but none of it is true.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have denied rumours that one of them is gay. (Getty)

Elsewhere in her memoir, Pinkett Smith reveals that she and Will Smith have not called each other husband and wife “in a long time,” but had no plans to divorce.

“We don’t want to (divorce) because we love our family and we love each other” Pinkett Smith told Kotb. “You know, it’s more of a life partnership. Now, 10 years from now? Who knows.”

She added that the pair are currently focused on “deep healing” rather than letting each other know if they’re in other relationships.