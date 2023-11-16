New Balance has launched its Black Friday sale early for some customers – and this is everything you need to know.

The brand has confirmed that shoppers in the US can get early access to the New Balance Black Friday sale.

If you’re a member, you’ll receive first chance at 25 percent off select styles and up to 40 percent off currently marked down styles.

The early Black Friday discounts are available between 16-22 November at newbalance.com.

You can sign up or log in if you’re an existing member and start shopping early here, ahead of the official day on 24 November.

There’s currently more than 200 products to choose from in the early sale. This includes a pair of 550s in yellow, white and cream for $99.99 instead of $119.99.

The New Balance Black Friday sale features footwear, apparel and accessories. (newbalance.com)

As well as trainers you can get your hands on apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies and leggings, as well as accessories like caps and bags

You can find all of the early Black Friday deals at newbalance.com, and find out more below, including details of the UK sale.

When is the New Balance Black Friday sale?

If you’re in the US then you can access some early deals on the New Balance website.

This is available between 16-22 November for members, so just sign up or log in to get early deals.

The featured early deals are 25 percent off select styles and up to 40 percent off currently marked down styles.

It’s then expected that the New Balance Black Friday sale will be available to all customers next week on 23/24 November, with even more discounts across the site.

If you’re in the UK there’s currently no early deals taking place, but sign up to the brand’s mailing list to be the first to know about its Black Friday sale.

It’s likely that the UK sale will be launched next week on 24 November via newbalance.co.uk.