Levi’s x New Balance collab: release date, how to buy new MT580 collection.

Levi’s and New Balance have announced details of their latest collab – and this is how to get them.

The latest collection reimagines the classic New Balance MT580 silhouette with durable Levi’s denim.

They’ll be available to shop from 6 December exclusively via the Levi’s website and from 7 December on the New Balance website.

The collaboration is “inspired by pioneers of mountain biking and its historical roots in Marin County, California”.

The MT580s come in two colourways, the first features a black denim base layer, with panels of soft beige suede.

Its accents include patterned laces, blue and pink hints throughout and an off-white rubberized outsole.

The second pair feature a more subtle take, with a deep blue denim base wrapped in soft grey nubuck leather. It also includes accents of pink and indigo blue but sits atop a black rubber outsole with laces to match.

The collab has been inspired by pioneers of mountain biking. (Levi’s)

Each pair comes equipped with a classic Levi’s Red Tab, three sets of interchangeable laces and special edition boxes that tell the origins of mountain biking.

“In the early ’70s, Marin County birthed the Mountain Bike. Cyclists pushed limits on Mount Tamalpais’s fire roads, using modified paperboy bikes on harsh terrain. Accidents were part of the sport’s evolution. Levi’s denim became the uniform for these pioneers – durable, protective, and stylish,” the box interior reads.

It marks another collab between Levi’s and New Balance, who have previously teamed up to reimagine the 992, 327 and 990v3 silhouettes.

New Balance have dropped a number of collabs recently including one with Ganni, Aurale, Aimé Leon Dore and rapper Aminé.

The Levi’s x New Balance collab is now available to shop and you can get them from levi.com on 6 December and newbalance.com on 7 December.