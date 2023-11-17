Nicki Minaj has announced details of the Pink Friday 2 Tour including presale tickets info.

Fans will be able to sign up to the first access to tickets for the world tour today (17 November).

This will be available from 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT and you can sign up on Nicki Minaj’s website here.

The rapper has also confirmed that she’ll reveal the cities she’s performing in alongside “approximate dates”.

Although the full schedule won’t be announced, it should give fans an idea of what to expect from the Pink Friday 2 Tour.

It’s been confirmed that she’ll head to cities across North America including Oklahoma, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and New York.

There’s also UK cities on the list, with Birmingham, London and Manchester, as well as Europe with Paris and Berlin featured.

The official ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour date route.



More cities to come. 🌎 #PinkFriday2Tour pic.twitter.com/XmhwKNBDwR — Ice✰ (@lce_Splce) November 17, 2023

Alongside the announcement, fans will be able to sign up for presale access for all upcoming Nicki Minaj tour dates.

She says: “If your city isn’t our list tmrw, SIGNUP!!!

“We will add MORE cities if there’s a demand there & when the official dates & routing are announced, your city may have been added!” she confirmed.

So let’s run it down again, guys.



Tmrw morning, I’ll be announcing the cities I’m going to, along w|the approximate dates.



You’ll be allowed to signup for ACCESS to presale tickets for not just this tour, but others.



IF your city ISN’T on our list tmrw, SIGNUP!!!

We will… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 17, 2023

The upcoming Pink Friday 2 Tour will mark her first solo headline tour in eight years, following up 2015-16’s The Pinkprint Tour.

It’ll be in support of her much-anticipated fifth studio album Pink Friday 2, which is due for release on 8 December.

It’s a sequel to Minaj’s iconic debut album, Pink Friday and marks her first release in five years following 2018’s Queen.

The album is expected to feature singles “Last Time I Saw You” and “Super Freaky Girl”, the latter reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The track also became the first solo female rap song to debut at number one in the 21st century.

How do I get Nicki Minaj presale tickets?

The artist has confirmed that fans will be able to sign up for presale tickets for the Pink Friday 2 Tour on 17 November on her official website here.

This will take place from 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT / 6pm Europe. However due to demand the website has crashed at the time of writing.

You’ll be sent details via email or phone, depending on how you signed up for your preferred date, so keep an eye out on your inbox for further presale details.

When is the presale?

Once you’re signed up, you’ll have first priority access to tickets, with the rapper confirming the presale and general on-sale will take place at a “later date”.

According to the email confirmation, the first presale is set to take place at 10am local time on 13 December.

You’ll receive details on how to access it closer to the time.

To find out more head to Minaj’s social media channels or her official website.