Girls Aloud announce 2024 arena tour: presale, ticket prices and more

Girls Aloud have announced a 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour – and this is everything you need to know about tickets.

The group will reunite to headline The Girls Aloud Show across next May and June to celebrate their biggest hits.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on 1 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

After teasing fans all week with a countdown on social media, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh confirmed the reunion.

The arena tour will kick off on 18 May in Dublin before heading to Belfast, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

They’ll also perform in Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham and London’s O2 Arena for two nights, before finishing up in Liverpool.

The tour has been described by the foursome as a “celebration of Sarah, our music and our incredible fans.”

They’ve also confirmed that there will currently be no new music, so fans can expect to hear tracks from their record-breaking back catalogue.

This includes hits “Sound of the Underground”, “Call the Shots”, “Biology”, “The Promise” and “Something Kinda Ooooh” to name a few.

Tickets for the tour go on sale across the next week, and you can find out more details below including presale and price info.

How to get presale tickets

Fans can sign up for a presale on the group’s official website.

This will take place from 9am on Wednesday, 29 November. Once you’re signed up you’ll receive an email with details on how to access the presale.

If you miss out on tickets then the general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, 1 December via Ticketmaster.

What are the Girls Aloud ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that the Girls Aloud ticket prices for their upcoming tour will be priced at the following: £58.81 / £73 / £101.75 / £208.75.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.