Girls Aloud fans are gagged as Nicola Roberts posts reunion teaser

Girls Aloud fans are losing their minds after Nicola Roberts took to social media to share the first teaser of the group’s reunion.

Earlier this month, there were whisperings of a possible Girls Aloud comeback, 11 years after the release of their last single, and two years after the tragic death of fifth member Sarah Harding.

Although there were no definite details, rumour had it that Nicola, Cheryl, Kimberly, and Nadine would be dropping a new music video and an album, and announcing a 2024 tour.

A Girls Aloud reunion is suddenly looking more likely. (Getty/Dave Benett)

There has been a buzz in the air ever since reports of a reunion first leaked, though many fans were likely scared to get their hopes too high, given Kimberly Walsh’s comment in 2022 that reuniting as a foursome after Harding’s passing would be “too painful.”

But Nicola Roberts has just given fans all the confirmation they needed with a cryptic post to Instagram.

A short video posted to the singer’s social media showed a drive-in cinema screen displaying the number four as though it were counting down to the beginning of a film.

Roberts’ only caption was an emoji of the number four.

Immediately, fans flooded the comments with questions, theories, and analyses.

Among those excited fans were English drag stars Cheryl Hole and Kitty Scott-Claus, who demanded answers from Nicola in all-caps.

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN NICOLA”, begged Cheryl Hole.

Kitty Scott Claus added: “NICOLA TELL US RIGHT NOW.”

Some quickly got to work dissecting any and all clues that Roberts might have snuck in, like “Sherlock bloody Holmes”, as one fan put it.

Firstly, there was the question of the number four.

“4 days or 4 hours until announcement?!?!?!” one follower wondered.

Another guessed: “4 days? Isn’t Nov 23rd when they were formed?”

A Girls Aloud reunion would be a total game-changer. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

In fact, the girl band was formed on 30 November 2002, as part of the ITV competition series Popstars, hosted by Davina McCall and judged by Geri Halliwell, Louis Walsh, and Pete Waterman. Still, it’s *pretty* close to their anniversary.

Others couldn’t help but notice that the drive-in cinema was giving the same aesthetic as the music video for Girls Aloud’s Platinum single “The Promise”.

But most fans were too preoccupied with how much money they were about to drop on whatever Girls Aloud might announce, rather than analysing the finer details.

“I am ready and waiting to go bankrupt!!!!!!” commented one.

“This is the most exciting thing the world has had in years,” raved a second.

And a third joked: “I’ve put more thought into this than my career!!!!!!”

Girls Aloud officially their separate ways in 2013 following the release of their 2012 compilation album Ten, marking their ten-year anniversary as a band. The split generated endless rumours of a feud between the band members after Nadine Coyle explicitly stated that she had not wanted Girls Aloud to end.

Could a reunion really be on the cards? It’s looking likely!