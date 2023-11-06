Tate McRae has announced details of a headline world tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will embark on the Think Later world tour, stopping off in Europe, North America and Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 10am local time on 10 November via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

It marks her biggest headline tour to date and kicks off on 17 April, with two dates in Dublin.

She’ll then head to venues across Europe before a hometown show on 5 July, with more details “coming soon”.

The North American leg will finish up on 22 August in New York before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November 2024.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming second studio album, Think Later, which is due for release on 8 December.

It features her hit single “Greedy”, which has reached the top five in the likes of the UK, Australia, New Zealand and her native Canada.

It follows up her 2022 debut I Used to Think I Could Fly and EPs All the Things I Never Said and Too Young to Be Sad.

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

In Australia and New Zealand they go on general sale at 3pm local time on 14 November.

You can find out more info on presale tickets below.

How to get Tate McRae presale tickets

The singer has confirmed a number of presales are taking place for the tour.

In the US a presale for American Express cardmembers begins on 7 November. This will be available via Ticketmaster and you’ll need to buy the tickets with your American Express card.

In the UK fans who pre-order Think Later, will receive presale access on 8 November. You can pre-order the album from her official store.

In Australia and New Zealand, fans who pre-order the album will receive access to a presale on 13 November.

The singer has confirmed dates across Europe, North America and Australia and New Zealand for 2024.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.