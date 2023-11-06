Tate McRae announces 2024 world tour: dates, tickets and presale info
Tate McRae has announced details of a headline world tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.
The singer will embark on the Think Later world tour, stopping off in Europe, North America and Australia and New Zealand.
Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 10am local time on 10 November via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
It marks her biggest headline tour to date and kicks off on 17 April, with two dates in Dublin.
She’ll then head to venues across Europe before a hometown show on 5 July, with more details “coming soon”.
The North American leg will finish up on 22 August in New York before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November 2024.
It’ll be in support of her upcoming second studio album, Think Later, which is due for release on 8 December.
It features her hit single “Greedy”, which has reached the top five in the likes of the UK, Australia, New Zealand and her native Canada.
It follows up her 2022 debut I Used to Think I Could Fly and EPs All the Things I Never Said and Too Young to Be Sad.
You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details below.
How to get tickets
In the US and UK they go on general sale at 10am local time on 10 November via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
In Australia and New Zealand they go on general sale at 3pm local time on 14 November.
You can find out more info on presale tickets below.
How to get Tate McRae presale tickets
The singer has confirmed a number of presales are taking place for the tour.
In the US a presale for American Express cardmembers begins on 7 November. This will be available via Ticketmaster and you’ll need to buy the tickets with your American Express card.
In the UK fans who pre-order Think Later, will receive presale access on 8 November. You can pre-order the album from her official store.
In Australia and New Zealand, fans who pre-order the album will receive access to a presale on 13 November.
What are the tour dates?
The singer has confirmed dates across Europe, North America and Australia and New Zealand for 2024.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
- 17-18 April – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre – tickets
- 20 April – Glasgow, O2 Academy – tickets
- 23 April – London, Eventim Apollo – tickets
- 24 April – Manchester, O2 Apollo – tickets
- 26 April – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton – tickets
- 28 April – Cologne, Palladium – tickets
- 29 April – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – tickets
- 30 April – Antwerp, Lotto Arena Antwerpen – tickets
- 2 May – Stockholm, Annexet – tickets
- 3 May – Oslo, Spektrum – tickets
- 4 May – Frederiksberg, Falkonersalen – tickets
- 6 May – Hamburg, Sporthalle Hamburg – tickets
- 7 May – Berlin, Verti Music Hall – tickets
- 8 May – Karlín, Fórum Karlín – tickets
- 10 May – Warsaw, COS Torwar – tickets
- 12 May – Zurich, Halle 662 – tickets
- 13 May – Vienna, Gasometer – tickets
- 14 May – Munich, Zenith – tickets
- 16 May – Milan, Fabrique – tickets
- 17 May – Paris, Zenith – tickets
- 20 May – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club – tickets
- 21 May – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre – tickets
- 22 May – Lisbon, Coliseu de Lisboa – tickets
- 7 July – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery – tickets
- 9 July – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – tickets
- 11 July – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre – tickets
- 14 July – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre – tickets
- 17 July – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater – tickets
- 19 July – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall – tickets
- 20 July – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – tickets
- 21 July – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP – tickets
- 24 July – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – tickets
- 28 July – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – tickets
- 30 July – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park – tickets
- 1 August – Minneapolis, MN – Armory – tickets
- 6 August – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater – tickets
- 7 August – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater – tickets
- 9 August – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – tickets
- 13 August – Washington, DC – The Anthem – tickets
- 14 August – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann – tickets
- 16 August – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater – tickets
- 17 August – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – tickets
- 22 August – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 8 November – Red Hill, Australia – tickets
- 10 November – Brisbane, Australia – tickets
- 13 November – Moore Park, Australia – tickets
- 15 November – Hindmarsh, Australia – tickets
- 17 November – Melbourne, Australia – tickets
- 19 November – Auckland, New Zealand – tickets
- 21 November – Wellington, New Zealand – tickets
