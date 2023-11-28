Skepta has announced details of the Big Smoke Festival at Crystal Palace Park – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will headline the new festival in 2024 as part of his only live UK show of the year.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 1 December via Ticketmaster.

The new festival will head to London on 6 July, taking over Crystal Palace Park.

The lineup for Big Smoke Festival is yet to be revealed, but Skepta has confirmed a live performance as well as Mas Tiempo, a collab between himself and Jammer.

His most recent solo album was 2019’s Ignorance Is Bliss, which was followed up with collaborative album Insomnia and EP All In.

Last month he dropped a standalone track, “Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute to Amy)”, which samples Amy Winehouse’s “Tears Dry on Their Own”.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his back catalogue, including 2016’s groundbreaking Konnichiwa, which features “Shutdown” and “That’s Not Me”.

You can find out everything we know about tickets so far, including presale details for Skepta’s Big Smoke Festival below.

How to get Skepta Big Smoke Festival presale tickets?

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale via the Ticketmaster website. Just simply enter your name and email address and you’ll be sent a unique link to access the presale.

This will take place at 10am on 29 November ahead of the general sale via Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices will be confirmed when they go on presale on 29 November.

We’ll update this once they’ve been revealed.

Who’s on the Big Smoke Festival lineup?

It’s been confirmed the artist will headline the festival, with more names to be announced in the coming months. The lineup so far is: