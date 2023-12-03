Fans react to Dove Cameron’s new look

Dove Cameron’s fans have reacted to her new look as the actress and Måneskin lead singer Damiano David officially confirmed they are dating last Tuesday.

Last week, the star’s blossoming relationship with Måneskin’s lead singer Damiano David was confirmed as the pair were snapped getting cosy on Bondi Beach.

The rumours about the couple kicked off in September after she was pictured attending the Italian group’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and later at another gig in Brazil.

The internet completely freaked out, with many fans expressing both joy and surprise at the announcement.

“This is for all my bisexuals out there Dove Cameron and Damiano David are doing it for us,” one wrote. “Dove Cameron and Damiano David?? Idk who I’m more jealous of. I have a crush on both of them,” shared another.

However, fans are now concerned that the star might have chopped her luscious locks as she shared pics with what appeared to be a new cropped do.

“DID SHE CUT IT OR IS IT A WIG AGHHH ITS SO GOOODDD,” one excited fan wrote on her Instagram post in which she donned a short, blue-haired look.

“Did this villain woman really cut her hair or is it a wig tell me babe,” another speculated.

Not everyone was happy, though. “Did you cut your hair?” wrote one fan, adding a crying face emoji.

Cameron hasn’t yet addressed the new look on her socials amid all the hysteria, but this isn’t the first time her fans have expressed concern. In the past, they’ve worried about her mental health as she previously appeared to have lost weight rapidly, and elsewhere, her bleached eyebrows weren’t received too well.

“Her weight AND eyebrows are fine, even insulting people about being skinny is body shaming too y’all,” one fan wrote, coming to her defence over the speculation.