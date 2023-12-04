Five celebrities who fell from grace because of their anti-LGBTQ+ views
We’ve seen enough celebrities fall from grace over their anti-LGBTQ+ views to know that it’s well past time that famous people started deferring to their publicists on queer issues.
There was a time when expressing homophobic views was common for celebrities. In the 60s, 70s and 80s, it happened with such frequency that LGBTQ+ people of the day probably felt there were very few public figures they could truly trust.
Nowadays, it has become a little less socially acceptable for celebrities to express those sorts of views. Most know they risk losing fans, which translates to losing income, if they say homophobic or transphobic things.
But for every celebrity who apologises or keeps quiet about their anti-LGBTQ+ views, there’s another famous figure who happily doubles down, even though they know they are likely to lose support from queer people and their allies.
Here are five celebrities who have done exactly that.
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions