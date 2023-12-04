The Killers ticket prices revealed for their 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates.

The Killers recently announced details of a 2024 greatest hits tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The group have confirmed a string of UK and Ireland arena shows as part of their greatest hits run.

Announcing the tour, they said: “It’s only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!”

The run will include dates in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and London across June and July.

It’ll coincide with the release of their album, Rebel Diamonds, which features their biggest hits from across their 20 year career.

Ahead of tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything we know about prices and more so far, below.

What are The Killers ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for their shows at Dublin’s 3Arena will start at €82.25.

This means there won’t be a ticket that’s cheaper than €82.25, with tiered seating likely to be around this price, and standing tickets priced slightly higher.

The UK shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London are yet to be revealed, but they’ll be around a similar price mark to Dublin.

We’ll update this section once more ticket price details are announced by venues.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9:30am on 8 December via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Fans can still sign up for a presale by pre-ordering their greatest hits album from the band’s official store. You can sign up until 4pm on 5 December. You’ll then receive a presale code by 6pm on 5 December to access the presale from 9:30am on 6 December.

The band have confirmed two shows in both Dublin and Glasgow, with three shows each planned for Manchester and London.