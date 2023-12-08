Noah Kahan announces 2024 North American tour: dates, tickets and presale

Noah Kahan has announced a UK and European arena tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline his biggest shows to date in Europe next summer as part of his world tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 15 December via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the arena tour, the singer said: “Bringing my band and my really really impressive British accent back to the UK and EU this summer!”

The tour will kick off on 13 August at Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena and then head to Newcastle, Birmingham and London.

You may like to watch

The European run of the tour will also include shows in Berlin, Hamburg and Amsterdam next August.

It’ll follow up his North American tour, which takes place between March and July, with most dates already sold out.

He’ll also play shows in the UK in early 2024, including Leeds, Cardiff and London’s Wembley Arena which have sold out due to demand.

It’s in support of his 2022 album Stick Season, which features the title track, which became a global hit as well as “Northern Attitude” and “Dial Drunk”.

He recently released new editions of tracks, with features from the likes of Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzy McAlpine and Gracie Abrams.

You can find out how to get tickets for his newly announced UK and European shows below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on 15 December from Ticketmaster.

Presale tickets will be available for all dates from 9am on 11 December. To access this, fans can sign up via the singer’s website.

Just choose your preferred date and sign up to the mailing list and you’ll be emailed details on how to access presale tickets.

They’re priced from £54.60, including fees.

For the European shows, you can find out ticket details below.