This viral thread of trans women who reached old age will warm your heart

A beautiful thread of trans women who reached old age, including actresses, models, MPs and activists, has gone viral, with many saying they prove that “trans women have always existed”.

Among others, the thread honoured New Zealand politician Georgina Beyer, the world’s first out trans MP, who died this year at the age of 65.

It also mentioned April Ashley, one of the first people in the UK to have gender affirmation surgery, legendary trans activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, and “beloved” activist Gloria Allen, who died in 2022 at the age of 76.

As trans hate crimes continue to rise, many praised the thread for not only honouring trans people who have lived to old age and broken ground in their industries, but also for highlighting that “being trans is not a new phenomenon”.

“If you’re a trans woman or girl, it must be hard to imagine a long life – the representation we see is overwhelmingly of women who die young and tragically. Their stories are important and should be remembered, but they are not your destiny. You deserve to grow old. We all do,” one commenter wrote.

~ a thread of trans women in old age ~



aleshia brevard, born dec 9, 1937



• she transitioned at 21 / she died at age 79



• she was an actress and lived stealth the entirety of her career. she did not publicly come out as trans until the release of her memoir in 2001 pic.twitter.com/kfDxuhUuoy — sahar ⋆ *. ⋆ ꫂ ၴႅၴ (@cooki3faun) August 24, 2023

However, another social media user pointed out that despite the heartwarming examples of trans elders, many trans people who live to old age are white, due to Black trans women being disproportionately affected by hate crime.

“Beautiful thread, but still juxtaposed against some harsh realities – most of these older trans women are white,” they posted. “The most at-risk group are Black trans women, and we all need to rally around them and support them to survive.”

tracey “africa” norman, born 1952



• she transitioned sometime around 17-18 / she is about 71 years old



• she had a successful modeling career in the 70s while living stealth, and she is the first black trans woman to gain prominence in the modeling industry pic.twitter.com/kycpq26d6h — sahar ⋆ *. ⋆ ꫂ ၴႅၴ (@cooki3faun) August 24, 2023

marie pierre pruvot, born nov 11, 1935



• she transitioned around 18 / she is currently 87 years old



• she was a showgirl who performed under the name bambi at the infamous parisian cabaret le carrousel de paris. she eventually became a high school teacher of literature pic.twitter.com/ALB9qFuw0o — sahar ⋆ *. ⋆ ꫂ ၴႅၴ (@cooki3faun) August 24, 2023

maki carousel, born nov 26, 1942



• she transitioned around 19 / she is currently 80 years old



• she is an actress that has been active since 2003 pic.twitter.com/5ccd8gecGQ — sahar ⋆ *. ⋆ ꫂ ၴႅၴ (@cooki3faun) August 24, 2023

You may like to watch

One commenter used the thread to criticise UK equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, who made headlines on Wednesday (6 December) for claiming that gender-affirming care for trans children could be considered a “new form of conversion therapy”.

“A reminder particularly to the UK’s ‘equalities’ minister Kemi Badenoch”, one user tweeted.

“Trans women have ALWAYS existed. There is no ‘ideology’ as claimed. Many of these examples date back to pre [Badenoch’s] existence in this world.

“Just stop with the hostility and transphobic tropes.”

Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.