This viral thread of trans women who reached old age will warm your heart
A beautiful thread of trans women who reached old age, including actresses, models, MPs and activists, has gone viral, with many saying they prove that “trans women have always existed”.
Among others, the thread honoured New Zealand politician Georgina Beyer, the world’s first out trans MP, who died this year at the age of 65.
It also mentioned April Ashley, one of the first people in the UK to have gender affirmation surgery, legendary trans activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, and “beloved” activist Gloria Allen, who died in 2022 at the age of 76.
As trans hate crimes continue to rise, many praised the thread for not only honouring trans people who have lived to old age and broken ground in their industries, but also for highlighting that “being trans is not a new phenomenon”.
“If you’re a trans woman or girl, it must be hard to imagine a long life – the representation we see is overwhelmingly of women who die young and tragically. Their stories are important and should be remembered, but they are not your destiny. You deserve to grow old. We all do,” one commenter wrote.
However, another social media user pointed out that despite the heartwarming examples of trans elders, many trans people who live to old age are white, due to Black trans women being disproportionately affected by hate crime.
“Beautiful thread, but still juxtaposed against some harsh realities – most of these older trans women are white,” they posted. “The most at-risk group are Black trans women, and we all need to rally around them and support them to survive.”
One commenter used the thread to criticise UK equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, who made headlines on Wednesday (6 December) for claiming that gender-affirming care for trans children could be considered a “new form of conversion therapy”.
“A reminder particularly to the UK’s ‘equalities’ minister Kemi Badenoch”, one user tweeted.
“Trans women have ALWAYS existed. There is no ‘ideology’ as claimed. Many of these examples date back to pre [Badenoch’s] existence in this world.
“Just stop with the hostility and transphobic tropes.”
Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.
