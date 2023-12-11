Five times Kemi Badenoch has proven she’s no ally to the LGBTQ+ community

Kemi Badenoch may be minister for women and equalities, but she’s done nothing to advance LGBTQ+ rights – in fact, some of her actions have made life worse for vulnerable minorities.

Whether it’s blocking conversion therapy legislation or spouting damaging misinformation about trans identities, Badenoch has positioned herself as one of the UK government’s most vocal opponents to LGBTQ+ rights.

Over the past few years, Kemi Badenoch has gone from relatively quiet junior minister to one of the most prominent anti-trans voices in the UK government. She has made it abundantly clear on a number of occasions what her views are on LGBTQ+ issues – particularly trans rights – but comments she made recently in parliament leave no room for doubt on her position.

As the UK’s LGBTQ+ community reels from the latest attacks from Badenoch, we take a look back at five times she has proven unequivocally that she is an enemy of progress and LGBTQ+ rights.