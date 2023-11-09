JoJo Siwa says she was a ‘U-haul lesbian’ and has already lived with two partners

JoJo Siwa has revealed that she was a “U-haul lesbian” and has lived with two romantic partners – one while aged 17 and one aged 19 – admitting that it was “a lot.”

The Dance Moms alum touched on her personal life in the latest episode of her new podcast JoJo Siwa Now, telling her guest Tyler Cameron that she was a “U-haul lesbian.”

For those unacquainted with the lesbian lingo, “U-haul” refers to lesbians who invest in their relationship at lightning speed. For example, moving in together after just a few days of dating, cats in tow.

JoJo Siwa has likened herself to a U-haul lesbian. (Getty)

Siwa explained the term to her Special Forces co-star, revealing that she has moved in with romantic partners very quickly in the past.

“A U-haul is when two people move in together too quickly and it’s very common,” the 20-year-old told Cameron.

“I’ve basically had two of my partners live with me by the time I was 17 and 19. It’s a lot.

Asked if it ever made her feel trapped, Siwa replied: “I love it when it’s in the honeymoon phase. But then all of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh my God, I’m 17 and married,’ you know what I mean?

“It feels wrong, and it feels like she wasn’t living her life, and I wasn’t living my life. We were only trying to live together. You’re so young, and you have so much to do.

JoJo Siwa has said she’s lived with two different partners already. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for iHeartRadio)

|It’s tough dating. I’ve found dating to be tough. But, you know, we’re eventually gonna find something, we’re eventually gonna find someone. We’re gonna be alright.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Siwa spoke a little bit about her past romantic relationships, and how they made her realise that she’d like to keep any future romances as private as possible.

“Once I started serious dating, I realised, ‘Oh I’m bringin’ somebody else in the spotlight now.’ I’ve dated someone that was [previously] in the spotlight and somebody who has never been in the spotlight, and so, it’s a weird gamer to figure out,” said the dancer.

“But I’ve recently figured out that I prefer my relationships to be private, off the internet completely. I don’t know, I’ve been used, and I just want it to be for me.”

Siwa was 17 when she first publicly came out to her fans.

Since then, she has been romantically linked to Kylie Prew, influencer Katie Mills, and content creator Avery Cyrus.

JoJo Siwa explained that a U-haul lesbian describes someone who moves in with their partner too quickly (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In the first episode of her new podcast, the Nickelodeon star spoke about the people who turned on her after she came out, revealing that she “didn’t think twice” about losing them as fans.

“I got a lot of positivity and love… but there was also a lot of negativity, and I did lose a lot,” she told listeners at the time.

“I didn’t care, and I still don’t care about the things I lost and the people that I lost and if I lost a chunk of fans, because it’s who I am.”

“If you didn’t like me because [one day] I was straight, and [the next day] I was gay, then you’re not meant to like me anyways.

“I just try to really be genuine, really be who I am.”