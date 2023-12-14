The Traitors US season two trailer gives first look at Drag Race’s Peppermint as release date confirmed

The trailer for The Traitors US season two has given fans a first look at Drag Race‘s Peppermint in the edge-of-your-seat show.

The exciting trailer teases “strategy, betrayal, sabotage… and murder”, in the words of host Alan Cummings that is.

The sophomore season of the hit Peacock reality game show sees a raft of famous faces return to Cummings castle in the Scottish Highlands, including Drag Race star Peppermint, former Speaker of the

House of Commons John Bercow and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Peaock describes The Traitors as a “nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game”.

The famous faces on this season’s roster will come together to play the “ultimate murder mystery game” where contestants will work together on “exhilarating” missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

However, hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game,” the synopsis reads. “If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Fans of the show will also be treated to The Traitors Postmortem this year, a brand-new aftershow which will air following each episode.

The Traitors will return to Peacock on 12 January.