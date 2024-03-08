Season two of the BBC horror comedy series Wreck finally has a release date. Plus, there’s a first look at Celebrity Big Brother and Heartstopper star Bradley Riches in character as Freddie.

Wreck season two will follow leading queer characters Jamie Walsh (Breeders star Oscar Kennedy) and Vivian Lim (Sex Education’s Thaddea Graham) as they continue in pursuit against corporate murder machine, Velorum.

At the end of season one, after believing that – spoiler alert – Velorum was behind the murder of his sister Pippa, crew members Jamie and Vivian narrowly avoided falling victim to the company’s brutal operation.

Season two kicks off in the months following the bloody, disastrous voyage on the Sacramentum, with Jamie, Vivian and co determined to bring Velorum down.

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie and Thaddea Graham as Vivian in Wreck season two. (BBC)

After learning that the company will next be hosting “an exclusive ‘wellness’ festival for millionaires” in rural Slovenia, the group go undercover in an attempt to expose its deadly dealings.

As fans of Wreck season one will expect, blood will flow and lives will be lost. Plus, the slasher icon Duck is back, meaning the murders will no doubt be as camp and chaotic as before.

James Phoon as Hamish and Peter Claffey as Cormack in Wreck season 2. (BBC)

The BBC has now confirmed that Wreck will return for its second outing on Tuesday 26 March, with all episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer at 6am.

The series will then air on BBC Three from 10pm that evening.

Alongside Jamie and Vivian, Wreck season two will also see the return of Jamie’s love interest Olly (Enola Holmes star Anthony Rickman), trans Cher impersonator Rosie (Miya Ocego), and sharp-tongued gay entertainer Hamish (Bridgerton star James Phoon).

Miya Ocego as trans Cher impersonator Rosie in Wreck season two. (BBC)

Other returning characters include queen bee Sophia Leigh (The Spanish Princess star Alice Noakes), crew manager Karen (Big Boys’ Harriet Webb), Jamie’s friend Comac (Bad Sisters’ Peter Claffey), and fellow crew member Lauren (One Day star Amber Grappy).

Plus, another season one spoiler alert: Noughts and Crosses star Jodie Tyack will reprise her role as Jamie’s undead sister, Pippa.

Season two will also see a host of new faces join the crew, including Heartstopper star and current Celebrity Big Brother housemate Bradley Riches, who will star as Freddie.

Alice Nokes as Sophia in Wreck season two. Yep, the duck is back. (BBC)

Ugly Betty actor Alan Dale, EastEnders’ Shaheen Jafargholi, non-binary theatre star Sam Buttery, and The Sandman actress Niamh Walsh will also join the cast.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews ahead of season one premiering in 2022, show creator Ryan J Brown said he wanted to make a show where the lead characters are queer, but their identity isn’t part of the storylines.

“A big thing for me with this project was to have queer lead characters, where their queerness, who they are, and how they grow up, informs the actions they take and what they do, but the story itself has nothing to do with that queer identity. There’s no trauma,” he explained.

“I wanted to see that because I don’t think we see that very often. I don’t think we ever see it on British TV.”

Wreck season two premieres on Tuesday 26 March. Season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.