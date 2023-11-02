The stage musical version of Burlesque is having its world premiere in the UK.

The show, based on the hit film of the same name will debut at the Opera House in Manchester in 2024.

Ticket details for Burlesque will be announced soon and will be available to buy from ATG Tickets.

Burlesque is set to premiere on 13 June until 29 June, with “further plans to be revealed”, giving fans the chance to see it before it heads to the West End.

The 2010 film, directed by Steve Antin, revolves around a small-town girl named Ali Rose, played by Christina Aguilera who moves to Los Angeles and stumbles upon a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess, played by Cher.

The stage version has also been penned by Antin, and will feature tracks from the film by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren.

The film features the likes of “Welcome to Burlesque”, “Express”, “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” and “Bound to You”.

It’s also been confirmed that additional tracks by Jess Folley and Todrick Hall will feature in the live stage adaption.

Aguilera, who is also executive producer, said: “Burlesque was my first feature film — and creating the role of Ali along with co-writing the music was a part of my career that I will always cherish.

“I am so happy to be reunited with Steven, this time behind-the-scenes as an executive producer and contributing songwriter for our new stage version. Recreating Burlesque as a live theatre experience is something I always hoped would happen, and here we are!”

The film marked Aguilera’s first leading role and Cher’s first musical performance on screen.

The cast included Alan Cumming, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell and it received Golden Globe and Grammy nominations.

It went on to win Best Original Song Cher’s performance of “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” at the Golden Globes.

You can find out everything we know so far about tickets below.

How to get Burlesque tickets

Ticket details are yet to be announced by production, but with an opening date in summer 2024 we can expect to hear more soon.

The show is premiering at the Opera House in Manchester, with tickets for shows at the venue available from ATG Tickets.

You can follow ATG’s socials for updates and sign up to become a cardholder member for first access to Burlesque tickets.