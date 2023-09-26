Mrs Doubtfire the musical has extended its West End run and released more tickets.

The smash-hit show has confirmed it will now run at Shaftesbury Theatre until at least September 2024.

Tickets for the show including the newly announced dates are now available from Ticketmaster.

The show premiered in London in May 2023 and was previously extended to summer 2024 following positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Announcing the new dates, the musical’s Instagram page said: “Our nanny has spruced up some seats especially for you!”

The show follows the story of out-of-work actor Daniel, who will do anything for his kids.

After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

It’s of course, based on the film of the same name starring Robin Williams as the title character, which became a huge box office success.

The musical previously debuted in the UK at Manchester’s Opera House in September 2022 for a sold-out, limited run as well as Broadway.

The West End production is led by Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard, with Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard and Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard.

The cast also features Marcus Collins (The X Factor) as Andre, Carla Dizon-Hernandez (Matilda) as Lydia Hallard and Ian Talbot (Hairspray) as Mr Jolly.

Meanwhile the musical is directed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, who is joined by Hamilton’s scenic designer, David Korins and Waitress choreographer, Lorin Latarro.

