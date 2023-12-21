The OG Mean Girls cast gagged fans back in November when they reprised their iconic ’00s roles for a series of Walmart ads – but there was one noticeable face missing.

The hit Black Friday ad campaign – which led to calls for a Mean Girls sequel with the original cast – saw Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra all inhabit their iconic roles once again, this time as adults.

The witty ads were jam-packed with references to the 2004 comedy classic but fans were quick to point out that Rachel McAdams who played Plastic-in-chief Regina George, had not made an appearance. And now, we finally know why.

According to the 45-year-old The Notebook actor, she had been approached to take part, without any indication that her fellow Plastics would be making an appearance.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she told Variety. “A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.

“Also … I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be a part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

You may like to watch

Tragically, we’ll never know what could have been if McAdams had taken up the offer. But on the bright side, she hasn’t dismissed the notion of a potential sequel, so fans can hold out hope that she’ll be wearing pink on Wednesdays once again.

Rachel McAdams will also be absent from the Mean Girls musical movie adaptation which was created by and stars original cast member and comedian Tina Fey. This time around, Reneé Rapp will star as iconic mean girl Regina George.

Back in March, fans were thrilled to hear McAdams admit she wouldn’t say no if Fey offered her a cameo in the movie musical. Sadly however, things just didn’t work out.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she told Variety. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do.

“I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

Mean Girls arrives in cinemas in the UK on 19 January 2024.