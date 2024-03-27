Mean Girls announces West End casting and extends run at Savoy Theatre.

Mean Girls the Musical has announced details of its West End casting ahead of its premiere at the Savoy Theatre in London.

The musical, based on the hit film of the same name, will premiere in London on 5 June, and casting details are now available.

It’s been confirmed that Charlie Burn (Les Misérables) will play Cady, while Georgina Castle (Dirty Dancing), Grace Mouat (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and Elèna Gyasi (Six) will take on the roles of The Plastics, Regina, Karen and Gretchen.

Other confirmed roles include Eelena Skye (Les Misérables) and Tom Xander (The Book of Mormon) who will play Janis and Damian.

The show, which was first seen in Washington in 2017 ahead of its Broadway transfer in 2018 has been penned by Tina Fey.

You may like to watch

Mean Girls features songs including “Meet the Plastics”, “Apex Predator” and “Revenge Party” as well as iconic quotes from the film.

It was recently adapted into a feature film, which saw Renee Rapp reprise her Broadway role of Regina George alongside a few surprise cameos.

Alongside casting details, it’s also been confirmed that the run of the show has already been extended at the Savoy Theatre.

Theatregoers will now get the chance to catch Mean Girls on the West End until at least 16 February, 2025.

You can find out more details about tickets below, including prices and performances.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When can I see Mean Girls the Musical London on the West End?

Mean Girls the Musical will make its West End debut this summer, with previews beginning on 5 June and opening night set for 19 June.

Ahead of 24 June, the show will play matinees on Thursday, 13 June, Saturday, 15 June, Friday, 21 June and Saturday, 22 June at 2:30pm.

After 24 June, matinees will be every Friday and Saturday.

They’ve also confirmed that Mean Girls run has been extended until 16 February, 2025, with bookings now open.

Where can I buy Mean Girls tickets?

They’re now available to buy from ATG Tickets.

Other retailers include Love Theatre, See Tickets and Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at: £22.50 / £37.50 / £47.50 / £62.50 / £83.50 / £99.50 / £150.00 / £178.50.