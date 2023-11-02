Mean Girls fans were given a glimpse of their wildest dreams after the stars of the 2004 teen comedy reunited for a “totally fetch” Walmart ad – and now they are ready for an official sequel.

Major US retailer Walmart dropped their surprise Black Friday sales promo advert on Wednesday (1 November) with an unexpected parody sequel of the beloved ’00s classic Mean Girls, featuring stars including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Daniel Franzese.

The two-minute advert kicks off with the trademark Mean Girls soundtrack and introduces the new Plastics who are still wearing pink on Wednesdays. Then Gretchen (Lacey Chabert) rolls up in her car and references the oft-quoted line: “Get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

From there it’s an all-star nostalgia ride as we spot Karen (Amanda Seyfried) still doing her hilariously terrible news reporting and a cameo from Kevin Gnapoor aka Kevin G (Rajiv Surendra).

Lindsay Lohan also makes a chaotic appearance as Cady, who is now the school’s ‘grool’ guidance counsellor. Finally, Damian Leigh (Daniel Franzese) pops in to help work the projector at the winter talent show.

Alongside the original cast, there are plenty of nods to the most iconic movie moments, including a spoof of the “obsessed with Regina George” sequence, the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance, and Regina’s mass printing of the burn book provoking unbridled mayhem in the school corridors.

Although Rachel McAdams, who played Queen Bee Regina in the original film, didn’t make an appearance in the commercial, the trip down memory lane was enough to have fans clamouring for a real Mean Girls sequel with all of the original cast.

A sequel, Mean Girls 2, was previously released on ABC Family and direct-to-video in 2011 with an all-new cast, but a canonical follow-up with the original gang is now top of fans’ wishlists.

“This would be a great movie! Add Rachel and make a sequel with the originals. They didn’t miss a beat with their characters personalities,” one person wrote.

“Clearly we need a Mean Girls sequel, officially. Mean Moms? I’d watch,” another added.

If the actors’ enthusiasm for the Walmart ad campaign is anything to go by, there’s hope yet.

“It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone,” Lohan said in a statement.

Chabert added: “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”

In the meantime, Walmart will be releasing a different iteration of the Mean Girls ad every Wednesday in November so there is plenty more to keep hungry fans fed.