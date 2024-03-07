Ashley Tisdale claims Mean Girls audition ad-lib ended up in the movie

Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale auditioned for the role of Karen Smith in iconic comedy Mean Girls – but despite not getting the role, she apparently had a lasting impact on the beloved 2004 teen comedy.

Best known for playing the monstrous-but-fabulous Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise, it seems like Ashley Tisdale might also be due a writing credit on the early noughties film Mean Girls, starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan.

Tisdale auditioned for the role of bimbo-in-chief Karen Smith in the teen comedy classic, which eventually went to Amanda Seyfried – but, according to the star, she ad-libbed a line in her audition that made it into the film.

“I just remember I ad-libbed — because I always like at an audition to steal a scene — and I ad-libbed one line and they put it in the movie,” Tisdale said on her audtion opposite Blake Lively.

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God, are you kidding me!’ I should’ve gotten a writers credit — just kidding.”

Ashley Tisdale remembers screen testing for the original Mean Girls movie with Blake Lively and says one of her screen testing adlibs made the film! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/tmL40E6c8U — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) March 6, 2024

Unfortunately, Tisdale could not remember what the ad-libbed line actually was – even when pressed by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

“I was literally 16 years old,” Tisdale said while laughing. “I just remember, in my brain, that that happened.”

Mean Girls was recently remade into a movie-musical starring Renée Rapp, Angourie Rice and Auliʻi Cravalho.

Despite a relatively warm reception, a joke at the expense of original star Lohan was cut from the digital release of the film.

During one of Megan Thee Stallion’s cameos, the rapper says: “We are going back, red. Y2K fire crotch is back!”

“Fire crotch” is a reference to a distasteful video published by socialite Brandon Davis from 2006 while commenting on Lohan’s body – so it makes sense why the actress wasn’t thrilled at the joke’s revival.

Mean Girls is available now to buy or rent on Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube.