Blackpink’s Jennie stars in new Calvin Klein campaign and the Blinks are obsessed

Blackpink’s Jennie is the face of Calvin Klein’s new campaign and the Blinks are obsessed.

The singer is the latest star fronting the brand’s ‘Calvins or nothing’ visuals.

She’s seen wearing pieces from the brand’s Calvin Klein 1996 collection, which reimagines some of their classic underwear and apparel pieces.

The label and K-pop star previously collaborated in 2021, when the singer was featured in a campaign for Calvin Klein’s partnership with Heron Preston.

Jennie has since appeared in visuals for the brand every season since, debuting her bangs in February.

The latest visuals see the singer wear the CK96 collection, inspired by the brand’s iconic 90s designs.

This includes a String Bralette and matching Bikini Briefs in grey, alongside waistbands featuring the CK logo.

She’s also seen wearing a Cropped Denim Jacket in grey with the matching jeans.

Fans of Jennie and Blackpink are loving the new visuals, with one commenting: “jennie x calvin klein is the best thing that happened.”

Another called her the “it girl” of the K-pop industry, while others others said “I forgot how to breathe” and “the serve”.

One fan commented: “we want more”, and they won’t have to wait long as Calvin Klein are likely to drop more visuals featuring the singer.

Calvin Klein and Jennie have partnered since 2021. (Mert & Marcus/Calvin Klein)

She appears in the ‘Calvins or nothing’ campaign alongside Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Also featured is Michael B. Jordan who broke the internet when pictures of him wearing the Calvin Klein 1996 collection dropped.

His black and white photoshoot by Mert & Marcus saw him strip down to his underwear, with fans saying: “That is not a man, that is a god.”

Blackpink to make history as festival headliners

This summer Blackpink will make history as the first ever K-pop act to headline a major UK festival.

The group will perform at Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival on 2 July.

Fans can still get their hands on tickets via Ticketmaster.

The show is in support of the group’s second studio album Born Pink, which was released last month.

It features the lead single “Pink Venom”, which made history by becoming the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade.