Blackpink’s Jisoo and Alo Yoga release collection: how to buy and more

Blackpink’s Jisoo has teamed up with Alo Yoga to release a collection – and this is how to buy it.

The K-pop star appears in the brand’s spring 2024 campaign, showcasing Alo’s core styles alongside new drops.

The Alo x Jisoo collection is now available to shop at aloyoga.com.

“This partnership with Alo felt like the perfect match because my health and wellness have always been a priority for me. I love to move whenever I have the time, especially with Yoga and Pilates,” said the K-pop star.

The range featured the brand’s signature legging, sports bras and loungewear pieces in their core neutrals like black, grey, white and beige.

While the spring 2024 collection is also available in limited edition shades including green, blue, maroon and brown.

The full range includes the brand’s best-selling sweatpants, tank tops and hoodies as well as biker shorts and sweatshirts.

Other pieces include a black and white hat embellished in the Alo logo, worn by Jisoo across the campaign, and a pair of sneakers.

The gender neutral Alo x 01 Classic sneakers are available in three colourways and have been worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner.

Fans have praised the collaboration between the Blackpink star and Alo Yoga, with one commenting: “The queen of K-pop dominating.”

Another said Jisoo is the brand’s “best ambassador yet”.

Others channeled stan Twitter, writing the likes of: “MOTHER LOOKS SO GOOD” and “JISOO STEP ON MEEE”.

The collection features Alo staples in limited edition colourways. (ALO)

It follows up recent news that her band mate, Jennie is launching her own label, Odd Atelier.

Announcing the OA label, the singer said it’s founded with the aim of “creating new things that attract attention in a different way”.

However fans of Blackpink will be pleased to know that the group recently renewed its group contract with YG Entertainment.

You can shop the entire Alo x Jisoo range now exclusively online and in-store at aloyoga.com.