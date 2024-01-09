Bonnaroo Festival announces 2024 lineup: tickets, presale info and more

Bonnaroo Festival has announced details of its 2024 lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

The event returns to the farm on 13-16 June in Manchester, TN with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Fred Again.. confirmed.

Tickets for the festival go on sale from 10am CT on 11 January via Ticketmaster.

Plus, for the first time in Bonnaroo history, the What Stage (Bonnaroo’s main stage) will power up for a special Thursday night headline set.

This will feature a performance by Pretty Lights, who will also play a second sunrise set on The Other Stage during the weekend.

Across the 10 stages of the four-day festival the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Melanie Martinez, Carley Rae Jepsen, Dominic Fike, Maggie Rogers, Idles, Ashnikko, Brittany Howard and Thundercat will also preform.

More than 150 performances will take place across the weekend, with live music through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets.

The festival has also confirmed that “outeroo & late night sets to be announced” in the coming months.

You can check out further details about Bonnaroo tickets and the full lineup so far below.

When do Bonnaroo tickets go on sale?

The presale begins 10am CT on Thursday, 11 January, and fans can sign up now for a presale passcode exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com.

They’ll be available to buy from Ticketmaster.

A public on-sale will follow for remaining tickets. The ticket options include four day General Admission, four day GA+, four day VIP, four day Platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options.

How much are tickets?

The festival says that a variety of tickets will be available “starting at $25 with a payment plan”.

While full general admission four day tickets will start from $420.

Who’s on the lineup?

It’s been confirmed that the 2024 lineup so far features:

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred again.., Pretty Lights, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic Fike, Parcels, Idles, Joey Bada$$, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Two Friends, Taking Back Sunday, Gary Clark Jr, TV Girl, Thundercat, Ashnikko, Brittany Howard