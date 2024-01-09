The stars of Mean Girls old and new came together on Monday (8 January) for the extremely fetch New York City premiere of the 2024 movie musical, serving incredible looks that would make even Regina George herself jealous.

The wonderful mix of stars from the original 2004 film – as well as the cast of the upcoming big screen musical – had fans saying ‘that’s grool’ as they delivered iconic moment after iconic moment.

Here are the five best bits from the premiere that would be worthy of the high school yearbook…

This sweet moment between old and new Damian

Mean Girls (2004) Damian Daniel Franzese lovingly passed the torch to Mean Girls (2024) Damian Jaquel Spivey when they shared a sweet embrace at the premiere, and fans’ hearts melted.

Jaquel Spivey, who plays Damian in the new #MeanGirls shares a hug with Daniel Franzese, who originated the role. pic.twitter.com/mXSZ60JfV5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2024

The moment was made all the more poignant by the fact that Franzese was in the closet when the first film came out, but both actors are now out and proud.

“This is why representation is so important,” said one Twitter user. “All of us want to be seen and accepted for who we are.”

Lindsay Lohan’s surprise appearance

Original Cady Heron actor Lindsay Lohan wowed with a surprise appearance at the premiere, looking so, so fetch. The fans went wild. Not even Glen Coco could have made that big an impact.

Amy Poehler may be a cool mom, but Lindsay will always be MOTHER.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight how long it had been since she last attended a premiere, Lohan said: “It’s been a long time, over a decade at least, I think! I mean, Falling For Christmas was my premiere for my movie, but this is a bit bigger.”

Megan Thee Stallion embodying ‘the Black Regina George’

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion went full plastics with long blonde locks and a stunning shimmering floor-length gown, channelling Regina George at a debutante ball.

“I’ve been calling myself the Black Regina George for, like, ever,” she joked.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Mean Girls New York premiere. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage via Getty Images)

After collaborating with Regina George actor Reneé Rapp for single ‘Not My Fault’, Megan told Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with the star. “I love Reneé,” she said. “As soon as I met her, I was like, ‘Oh! You’re my friend!’”

Megan Thee Stallion is officially claiming her title as "the Black Regina George." #MeanGirls pic.twitter.com/eNCN1E4OUj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 9, 2024

Auli’i Cravalho’s on-brand hair

Bisexual icon Auli’i Cravalho really said ‘on carpets we wear pink’ with her stunning new hair colour. In the words of 2004-style Janis Ian: Auli’i, I have a big lesbian crush on you.

Auli'i Cravalho on the message audiences should take away from #MeanGirls: “There’s something for the original fans but also people who have never seen the film before” pic.twitter.com/TNAAsyv28y — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 9, 2024

Speaking to Deadline, Cravalho said: “I asked so many questions in my journey of becoming Janis, and one of those questions that she brings along with her in high school is: who would I be if I didn’t care what anyone else thought of me? So I hope people take that away.”

This absolutely inspired outfit choice

Brazilian influencer Monica Mamudo took the assignment deathly seriously when she showed up to the red carpet in this stunning look, inspired by Regina George’s cut-out boobie vest moment from the original Mean Girls film.

Yes, hi — I would like to discuss this brilliance from the #MeanGirls premiere pic.twitter.com/x8D6R5HqAY — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) January 9, 2024

Four for you, Momo.

Mean Girls is in cinemas from 17 January 2024.