Liverpool, London and Birmingham are among the 25 cities worldwide now in the running to host the Gay Games in 2030.

Last year’s edition of Gay Games, held in Hong Kong and co-hosted by Guadalajara, saw almost 2,400 athletes from 45 worldwide territories compete in a range of sporting events, from tennis and swimming, to fencing and martial arts.

The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) has now announced the long-list of cities in the running to host the week-long event in 2020, with the winner set to be announced in November 2025 ahead of the next Gay Games in Valencia in 2026.

Each city, including Melbourne, Miami, San Diego and Vancouver, now has two years to put a bid together, explaining which sports they plan to host and how the games would be funded.

The FGG explained that the Gay Games is an opportunity to invite more than 10,000 LGBTQ+ participants and spectators to the host city, which it says will have a “significant economic impact”.

Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, told the BBC that Liverpool is “a city committed to embracing all communities”.

“Hosting the most successful Eurovision ever showcased how we – on a global stage – excel when it comes to fostering diversity, combining it with creativity and Scouse flair,” Doyle added.

The Gay Games was created by US Olympic decathlete Tom Waddell. First held in San Francisco in 1982 with Tina Turner performing at its opening ceremony, it has since taken place in cities including New York, Amsterdam, Sydney, Chicago, Cologne, and Paris.

R Tony Smith, who works within the Gay Games and sits on its board of directors, told PinkNews in 2023: “Having safe spaces allows us to be who we are. Every one of us in the world, LGBTQ+ or otherwise, the more we’re authentic to ourselves, the more the world is a better place.”

The new Gay Games will take place in Valencia in 2026.