Nineties gameshow Gladiators rebooted on the BBC on Saturday night (13 January) to explosive viewing figures and LGBTQ+ fans are reminiscing on the show’s cultural impact.

From 1992 to 2000, the lycra-clad Gladiators dominated British TV with a healthy dose of dazzling abs, super-human speed and gorgeous faces for the British public to feast upon each week.

The popular entertainment series introduced the world to some iconic characters from Jet (Diane Patricia Youdale) to Gladiators winner turned pro, Eunice Huthart (aka Blaze).

Naturally, baby queers underwent their own sexual awakening while the show was airing back in the day. Over two decades (and one failed Sky revival) later, the Gladiators reboot is carrying on this tradition.

The latest cast, Apollo, Athena, Legend, Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro, Electro, Giant, Steel, Comet, Viper, Fury, Phantom, Sabre, and Dynamite, are already delivering with their Lycra-clad looks and jaw-dropping talent.

The season premiere – hosted by father-and-son TV personalities Bradley and Barney Walsh – saw our 16 Gladiators go up against four contestants across a variety of athletic challenges. The familiar format proved a great success with the BBC Press Office announcing the episode hit a peak of 6.4 million viewers (averaging at six million).

And that isn’t the only area the new series has cause for celebration in.

“I’m pleased to say that the new Gladiators is as CAMP and HORNY as it was when it made me gay in the 90s,” one person wrote, after viewing the first episode of the new series.

“Gladiators was one of the things that made me aware of my sexuality in the 90’s,” another wrote. “Pleased to say tonight it’s letting me know my queer little [ass] is still gay a.f!”

As someone who had Very Confusing Feelings She Didn’t Understand about Jet from Gladiators, I am very happy to see the new series is bringing this to a new generation — Rachel Charlton-Dailey 💖💜💙 (she/they) (@RachelCDailey) January 14, 2024

This is SO good, the 90’s child in me is loving the nostalgia and the costumes are reminding me exactly why I loved it – the gay awakening of many a queer boy #Gladiators — Daryl Tucker (@thedaryltucker) January 13, 2024

Excited about who will be the new Jet, eg queer awakening for many young girls watching it. #Gladiators — Hare (@HareComedy) January 13, 2024

I’m sorry but only a gay could invent this game. #Gladiators pic.twitter.com/9NTCoMOFnm — Mr Hits (@darrenjl) January 13, 2024

Thinking of those teenage boys up and down the country having their gay sexual awakening now #Gladiators is back on TV, as I did in the early 1990s pic.twitter.com/kYGxZ7lpKB — Kelvin Wood (@KelvinsTimeline) January 13, 2024

Let the gay awaking begin for the new generation. Here was mine back in the day #Hunter #Gladiators pic.twitter.com/BJrPtkulSH — Stewie abbott (@stewieabbott) January 13, 2024

Meanwhile, this fella was an eye-opening revelation to many of us young gay guys of the time! #Gladiators https://t.co/QIApOK4wLW pic.twitter.com/ksehEEspgU — Mathew Hulbert 🔶️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@MathewHulbert) January 12, 2024

To the people watching #Gladiators for the first time tonight. Welcome to the millennials gay awakening — 🍾Happy Lu-year 🥂 (@fergalukeciouss) January 13, 2024

Many a gay awakening were to be had on this blessed day #Gladiators — 🐈‍⬛ 🐈 (🐶🌈) (@sarah_208) January 13, 2024

I’m sooooooo glad they are back and I have favourites already #Gladiators #GladiatorsUK … soooooo much happy memories of what turned me Gay as a teen — Paul Teviotdale (@Poxo2022) January 13, 2024

Gladiators airs every Saturday at 5:50pm on BBC One and will available to catch up with on BBC iPlayer.