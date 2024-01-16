A lot happened at last night’s (15 January) Emmy Awards, but one RuPaul’s Drag Race queen stole much of the limelight on the red carpet, thanks to her goblin look – even if it took a while for people to work out who it was.

While the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 attended the 2024 Emmy Awards in their most glamorous get-ups, it was Princess Poppy, who was eliminated in the second week of the 2023 season, and her green costume that had fans buzzing.

Her creepy gremlin look consisted of extensive green facial prosthetics and body paint, a wispy grey wig, glitzy green jewellery and long, crooked nails – all topped off with a sparkling gown.

Initially, keen-eyed viewers were left wondering who the rogue troll haunting the red carpet actually was.

A green creature has been spotted at the #EMMYs. pic.twitter.com/KCUYKTF8No — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 16, 2024

Things soon became clear when Princess Poppy joined the rest of the Drag Race cast on stage after the hit reality series landed the Emmy – its fifth – for best reality competition series.

As RuPaul took to the stage to deliver a powerful speech celebrating drag and slamming the drag bans across the US, most eyes were on the goblin queen.

RuPaul telling people not to be scared of drag queens while Princess Poppy takes the Emmys stage as a literal hell goblin I am SCREAMING 💀 pic.twitter.com/hR2VehRcOE — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 16, 2024

“I wanted to take everything who is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite,” Princess Poppy told The LA Times about the inspiration behind the outrageous look.

“I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll, the Emmys.

“The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion, and rules of beauty and bulls**t, I think it’s more beautiful to show up like this than how you normally would at an awards show.”

Princess Poppy’s bold appearance was even more surprising given that in April the drag artist announced: “I want to fall off the face of the planet. I don’t want to be famous, I want to fade into obscurity.

“People put so much emphasis on success and fame, and it’s OK to not want to be famous. It’s totally valid to not want to be known by a bunch of people.”

Princess Poppy un-retired from drag just to end the entire industry. You can’t top this. pic.twitter.com/z7VmwlFpSW — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 15, 2024

