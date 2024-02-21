Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com, and gays are running to the streaming platform

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in another life-swap film, and fans of the actor are literally running to Netflix to get their hands on the rom-com.

Netflix shared the trailer for Irish Wish on 21 February on X (formerly Twitter), which showcases the Freaky Friday actor as Maddie questioning her feelings for her best friend’s husband-to-be.

When she wakes up one day in her best friend’s shoes, the trailer reveals that Maddie gets ever-closer to wedding photographer James (played by You’s Ed Speelers). In the end, she has to decide what she wants from her love life.

The synopsis reads: “When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. But as her dream gets closer to coming true, Maddie realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”

Be careful who you wish for. Lindsay Lohan stars in Irish Wish premiering March 15 pic.twitter.com/UrqrjuOziB — Netflix (@netflix) February 20, 2024

Fans have flocked to the comments beneath the trailer to share their excitement at the upcoming movie from the Mean Girls star.

“The gays running to Netflix to stream,” wrote one, while another said: “She really is the gays Meryl Streep.”

“Mothers back,” added a third.

The movie was filmed in Wicklow, Ireland, so the film is also set to serve plenty of scenic backdrops for Lohan’s latest project.

Elsewhere, the rest of the Irish Wish cast includes Alexander Vlahos, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Tan and Ayesha Curry. Lohan’s younger brother Dakota is also featured in the movie.

Janeen Damian directed the movie, while Kirsten Hansen wrote the script. Brad Krevoy and Michael Damian serve as the producers.

Lohan’s last Netflix film was Janeen Damian’s Falling for Christmas, in which she starred alongside Glee’s Chord Overstreet.

She is also set to feature in another upcoming Netflix Christmas movie Our Little Secret. Lohan will star alongside Wicked’s Kristin Chenoweth and Pretty Little Liars’ Ian Harding in the film, which is currently in production.

Irish Wish is set to land on Netflix on 15 March.