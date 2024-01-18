Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash among her followers after sharing an office tour of her extravagant SKKN HQ.

The 43-year-old media personality took to TikTok on 17 January to jump on the “of course” trend, where people share their often stereotypical quirks in certain scenarios – like sibling rivalry (“We’re siblings, of course, we’re gonna verbally harass each other“), or astrology personality traits.

The SKIMS founder proceeded to show viewers around her custom-designed office by Rick Owens, which featured a sea of her magazine covers framed on her wall and a mannequin with her very own body measurements.

The star then proceeded to showcase her giant TV wall showcasing all her previous ad campaigns, 3D models of her private jet and of her brain, and even a tanning bed and red light therapy bed, all in her workspace.

Fans took to the comments section to share their shock at the video, dubbing it “tone deaf”. “Yea rub it in more while the rest of the world is struggling to live and afford food,” said one, while another added: “I’m Kim Kardashian, people are starving and freezing to death but I don’t care.”

“I’m a teacher of course [i’m in] medical debt,” said a different viewer. “Kim there’s people that are dying,” said another. “*cries in poor*,” quipped a different social media user.

You may like to watch

Of course, there’s a cost of living crisis across many countries, as well as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, and political unrest as trans and non-binary folk are having their rights ripped from them in various states in the US.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Kardashian for a comment on the matter.

At the end of the video, the star then revealed she’s launching lip liners “in 15 different nudes”.

It comes as the entrepreneur announced this week that she would be dropping a SKKN BY KIM makeup line, including 10 soft matte lipsticks, and a matte eyeshadow palette at the end of the month.

It’s a revival on the makeup front for the icon, who ended her previous KKW Beauty line nearly three years ago.

SKKN BY KIM’s makeup line launches on 26 January.