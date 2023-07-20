Skims is releasing a brand new collection that adds some sparkle to their shapewear range.

The brand from Kim Kardashian is dropping the Outdoor Rhinestone collection so you can “bring glam everywhere you go”.

The new Outdoor Rhinestone collection from Skims is dropping on 20 July exclusively at skims.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The range features five pieces, including the wide neck bralette and triangle bralette, which can be mix and matched with the bottoms.

There’s the short shorts and leggings to choose from which have, of course, been elevated with rhinestones for the collection.

The new Outdoor Rhinestone range is available in four colourways. (Skims)

Finishing up the range is the mid thigh onesie, which features a low scoop neckline and built-in power mesh bra for support.

The entire collection is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X continuing the brand’s aim to be size-inclusive.

There’s also four colourways to choose from including Taffy, a bright pink and Washed Onyx, a black as well as a two neutrals, Desert and Grey Chalk.

The collection ranges from £44-£98/$44-$98 and will be released at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

To join the waitlist and exclusively shop the new collection head to skims.com.

Since launching with shapewear in 2019, the brand has expanded to bras, underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and swimwear.

They also changed their popular bodysuit to be more size-inclusive by widening the “vagina area” after a complaint from her own sister, Khloe.

Skims has previously teamed up with some famous faces including Ice Spice and RAYE for their campaigns.

She was also called a ‘genius’ for collaborating with breakout stars of HBO’s White Lotus Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for their Valentine’s Day campaign.