Barbie might have been the film of the year, but Kim Kardashian has confirmed that her daughter is a Bratz doll fan.

The businesswoman, 43, shared a glimpse of her daughter’s sixth birthday party, which was iconically themed as the rival doll. Her birthday party was reportedly held at her Calabasas mansion and the theming was complete with a custom Bratz doll cardboard cutout of Chicago, and plenty of pink balloons.

There was even a runway in the middle of the room, as well as a kids-sized sushi table. They also had a Bratz-designed cake, which read: “Chi 6! Birthday girl”, and was finished with pink trim icing, and a doll on the top.

Chicago got in the Bratz spirit with a pale pink shift dress with fur trim on the bottom and the sleeves. She finished the outfit with metallic pink cowboy boots — which we desperately want a pair of.

Her older sibling North West also got the pink memo, posing in an oversized pink fur coat.

The birthday bash comes shortly after the SKIMS founder sparked backlash among her followers after sharing an office tour of her extravagant SKNN HQ.

The media personality took to TikTok on 17 January to jump on the “of course” trend, where people share their often stereotypical quirks in certain scenarios – like sibling rivalry.

Kardashian proceeded to show viewers around her custom-designed office by Rick Owens, which featured a sea of her magazine covers framed on her wall and a mannequin with her very own body measurements.

The star then proceeded to showcase her giant TV wall showcasing all her previous ad campaigns, 3D models of her private jet and of her brain, and even a tanning bed and red light therapy bed, all in her workspace.

Fans took to the comments section to share their shock at the video, dubbing it “tone deaf”. “Yea rub it in more while the rest of the world is struggling to live and afford food,” said one, while another added: “I’m Kim Kardashian, people are starving and freezing to death but I don’t care.”