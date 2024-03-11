Madonna calls out seated fan at concert – then realises they’re in a wheelchair

Madonna was forced to apologise for a “politically incorrect” jibe at a fan who was sitting down during her concert after realising that they were in a wheelchair.

During her critically-acclaimed Celebration Tour at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum Madonna, who sent fans wild by duetting with Kylie Minogue for the first time during a recent show, singled out a concertgoer who wasn’t standing.

Footage of the awkward moment, which has been shared on TikTok, shows Madonna calling out a fan for sitting down.

“What are you doing sitting down over there, what are you doing sitting down?” the singer is seen saying before walking towards the end of the stage for a closer look.

Upon realising that the fan is in a wheelchair, Madonna says sheepishly: “Oh, OK… Politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.”

On TikTok the video, captioned “The ‘oh, OK’ is sending me”, has been viewed more than 3.4 million times.

You may like to watch

Comments under the clip call for Madonna to “sit down” herself and “wrap it up”, while one comment added that the “I’m glad you’re here” statement “makes it even worse”.

“If I buy a ticket to a concert and want to sit down, I’m gonna sit down,” one person wrote in a comment that has been liked more than 8300 times.

“Ma’am, there are 100 reasons why someone might sit – and all of them are valid,” another comment with more than 14,000 likes states.

Earlier this month, on night one of five at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum arena Madonna explained that being in an “induced coma” was a “pretty scary” experience.

In June, the 65-year-old “Vogue” singer was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection” after being found unresponsive in her New York City apartment.

Her illness saw the start of her Celebration Tour was pushed back to October, having initially been scheduled to begin in Canada in July.