Andrew Scott has expressed his hope that the increase in queer sex scenes on screen – including his own in new film All of Us Strangers – will help to “bring the world forward”.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews on the red carpet at a UK screening of All of Us Strangers ahead of its release on Friday (26 January), Andrew Scott reflected on the importance of seeing queer sex represented.

All of Us Strangers follows Scott as Adam, a depressed screenwriter who heads back to his childhood home to see his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) – only they’ve been dead for 30 years following a car crash.

Over the coming weeks, Adam speaks to their apparitions about things he never could when they were alive, including coming out to them both.

At the same time, he sparks a relationship with a gay man, Harry (Paul Mescal), who lives in the same apartment block in London. Harry supports Adam through the lingering grief of losing his parents.

Andrew told PinkNews at the UK Gala Screening last night: "As a queer person, seeing straight relationships constantly and almost exclusively, it hasn't made me disgusted to look at them". He added: "It's not particularly what I want to spend my time doing, but that doesn't meam that other people shouldn't and so that's what we have to get used to is just representation representation representation".

While the film is a devastating tear-jerker, it also features several raunchy sex scenes between Scott and Mescal – including one scene in which Mescal’s character appears to go down on Scott’s, and another in which he licks semen from Scott’s chest.

2023 saw a wave of explicit queer sex scenes grace our screens, from Ben Whishaw and Franz Rogowski in romantic drama Passages, to Nicholas Galtizine and Taylor Zakar Perez in cheesy rom com Red, White & Royal Blue.

Speaking to PinkNews, Scott and Mescal praised the uptick of queer sex scenes as “wonderful”.

The pair play lovers Harry and Adam in Andrew Haigh’s psychological adaptation of the 1987 Japanese novel, Strangers. (Searchlight Pictures)

“What’s going to help bring the world forward is just to have representation in that sense,” Scott said.

“I always say [that] as a queer person, seeing straight relationships constantly and almost exclusively, it hasn’t made me disgusted to look at them. I just go, ‘there you go’.

“It’s not what I particularly want to spend my time doing but that doesn’t mean other people shouldn’t,” he added.

“So that’s what we have to get used to – representation, representation, representation.”

Scott, who will soon be starring in new Netflix thriller Ripley, recently spoke to Graham Norton about the sex scenes, telling the host that while they are “tasteful”, he hopes he won’t have to watch them with his parents.

All of Us Strangers is out in UK cinemas on 26 January.